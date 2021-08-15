Mayfield man arrested for alleged drunk driving and not stopping at a stop sign

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police department arrested a man for disregarding a stop sign and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

While on route headed to a residence police had noticed the man driving his vehicle and failing to stop at a stop sign.

After police investigated on Friday, August 13, they arrested Valentin Garcia, 39, of Mayfield.

He is held at Calloway County jail.

