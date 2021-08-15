Heartland Votes
Mayfield man arrested for alleged drunk driving and not stopping at a stop sign

on Friday, August 13, Mayfield Police department arrested a man for disregarding a stop sign...
on Friday, August 13, Mayfield Police department arrested a man for disregarding a stop sign and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.(KWCH 12)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police department arrested a man for disregarding a stop sign and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

While on route headed to a residence police had noticed the man driving his vehicle and failing to stop at a stop sign.

After police investigated on Friday, August 13, they arrested Valentin Garcia, 39, of Mayfield.

He is held at Calloway County jail.

