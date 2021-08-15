Man shot in the leg in Cape Girardeau
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape police responded to shots being fired near 1100 of Bertling on Sunday, August 15, around 2:15 a.m.
When officers arrived to 1800 of Old Sprigg Street they found a man with a gun shot wound to the leg.
Police said it appears the victim and the suspect knew each other and it was an isolated incident.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating the matter.
