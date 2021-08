DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dunklin County deputies arrested a man for a warrant on contempt of court on Saturday, August 14.

Joe Moore,51, of Bernie was arrested.

Moore was held at Malden City jail instead of a $225 bond.

He later was released with a court date for Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

