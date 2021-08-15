A informational meeting will be held at Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri state park is inviting the pubic to meet at Hunter- Dawson State Historic Site for an informative meeting addressing both Hunter- Dawson and Towosahgy State Historic Site.

The meeting will begin on Saturday, August 28, at 3 p.m. on the front porch of the Hunter- Dawson House.

Guest are encouraged to share comments and ask question about the park and operations.

Park representatives will be present to answer any questions and to provide information.

The park ask that visitors follow social-distancing guidelines and to protect themselves and others.

These informational meetings are being held in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public.

The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site is located at 312 Dawson Road, New Madrid, Missouri, 63869.

For more information about the meeting please contact the site at 573-748-5340.

For a list of scheduled informational meetings visit the park website.

For more information on state parks and historic sites visit the website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.