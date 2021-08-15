First Alert: warmer week ahead

Heartland Votes
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Little change expected for the next day or two as temps and humidity levels remain just a touch below average.

Most of the active stormy weather remains just south and east.

Isolated showers are still possible over the next few days but overall just partly cloudy and warm.

Brian Alworth says that the automated weather forecasts continues to overestimate cloud cover and underestimate temps so highs again tomorrow will likely range from the low to upper 80s depending on local sunshine conditions.

As we go through the upcoming work week, it looks to get gradually warmer and more humid/showery day by day.

By mid-week some of the remnant moisture from TS Fred may be moving toward the area but no direct impacts are expected.

Highs by the end of the week will likely be back in the 85 to 90 range with dew points in the low 70s which is about average for this time of year.

