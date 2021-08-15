First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A very weak upper trough has been keeping our weather a touch cooler and less humid this weekend. It looks like it will hold for another day or two, after which we’ll gradually get warmer, more humid and more unsettled. Tonight and tomorrow look to remain mostly dry with slightly below average temps. Isolated showers are again possible, especially over toward the LBL and Tennessee River areas on the eastern edge of our region. Lows tonight will be in the 60s and highs Monday mainly in the mid 80s.

The upcoming week will become warm, humid and quite unsettled as a very moist southwest flow pattern develops. Rain and storm chances look to max out about Thursday and Friday. It will be very humid again, but temps may be held down a degree or two by extensive cloud cover and precip. By the weekend it looks like we’ll start to dry out a bit, but with temps and humidity levels pretty close to mid August averages.

