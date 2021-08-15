Comic books sees increase in value over pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In honor of free comic book day, local shops gave free comics to customers. However, some are opting to pay for older issues in hopes of seeing a big return.

A guy spent $5,000 on The Fantastic 4 No.1″ Andrew Johnson, owner of Comix strip said.

People waited at the Comix Strip’s doors to get their hands on free comic books.

However, Johnson said customers are skipping the newer comics and going for where the money is, vintage ones.

“The main reason the older comics go up is because they are scarce,” Johnson said.

Local store owners said during the pandemic older comic books at least doubled in price.

One collector, Richard Hendrix II, explained more people are collecting during the pandemic. Making it harder for people to get their hands on comics.

“There’s less places to go, not all the shops made it through the pandemic but the internet has made it easier to find a lot of them if you are willing to pay the price,” Hendrix said.

Johnson said the jump in value over the years is because of the transition from print to broadcast.

“I think it’s the movies, then you’ve got the tv shows and they have really been getting people interested in comic books again,” Johnson said.

Plus, he said certain comics are seeing a spike in value, as special events and characters are introduced or reintroduced.

Scott Thorn with Castle Perilous Games and Books in Carbondale says that includes the Marvel character Kang. Who’s reported as the new villain in the next Avenger’s movie. Or the recent announcement of DC character Robin as bisexual in new “Batman Urban Legends” comic.

“One guy bought like 3 copies of it yesterday. He’s hoping to hang onto it and see if it increases in value,” Thorn said.

Thorn said these comics can be worth thousands in years to come, unless it’s not in good condition.

“It’s been read, it has creases and crinkles in the cover it worth only about 75 to 100,” Thorn said.

Despite the increased value of comics, Thorn said it’s an art that relies fully on the imagination.

“Dozens, hundreds, thousands of different comics out there and there’s something that’s going to appeal to almost everybody,” Thorn said.

