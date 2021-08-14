Heartland Votes
A man was arrested for murder in Miner, Mo.

On Friday morning, August 13, Miner police department found a 19-year-old victim that had been...
On Friday morning, August 13, Miner police department found a 19-year-old victim that had been shot and killed.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - Miner police department found a 19-year-old victim that had been shot and killed.

On Friday morning, August 13, the victim had been transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

The Miner police department started an investigation and found out that the incident happened at a local hotel.

The police department then called in three possible suspects and questioned them about the killing.

Robert Miller, 23, of Kentucky was charged with involutory manslaughter, use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Miller has no bond and is being held on a warrant.

The Miner police department had help solving this case from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott County sheriff’s office and South Scott County ambulance service.

For the respect of the family they will not announce who the victim was.

