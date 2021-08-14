Informative meeting held at Morris State park

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri state park invites the public to meet at Morris State Park for an informational meeting.

The meeting will begin on Saturday, August 28, at 1 p.m. at the trailhead.

Visitors are encouraged to share comments and ask questions about the park and operations.

The park representatives will be there to answer any questions and to provide information.

The park ask that visitors follow social- distancing guidelines and to protect themselves and others.

These informational meetings are being held in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public.

The meetings gives staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

The Morris State Park is located at Highway WW, Campbell, Mo, 63933, in Dunklin County.

For more information about the meeting contact the park at 573-297-3232.

For a list of scheduled informational meetings visit the park website.

For more information on state parks and historic sites visit the website.

