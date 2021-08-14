Heartland Votes
High school sports are expected to return to normal this upcoming season

By Breanna Harris
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Last year, high school sports faced many challenges due to the pandemic. But this year, student athletes are expecting a return to normal even as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb.

”Were excited to get started and hopefully normal as usual.”

Woodland’s Athletic Director Paul Lynch says the hope for the upcoming school year with all sports is to play a regular season.

“Were looking forward to getting started as normal with an understanding that we’ll continue to follow our CDC guidelines, our local school board recommendations, MSHAA guidelines as well.”

Jackson’s Head Football Coach, Brent Eckley said the safety of the student athletes is their number one priority.

“As a coach you try to control as many things as you possibly can. You’d hate to think that you’ve got something out there that’s going to cost a kid a game and cost your team a game because you weren’t prepared for it.”

Eckley said he’s trying to do everything he can to limit the risk.

“We’ve talked to kids about masking, we know that when we’re on the buses that we’ll have to mask. But we’re recommending that they mask when they’re in school locker rooms and weight room stuff. We’re not requiring them but we’re recommending it.”

Lynch said their student athletes have been great about following protocols and their school is on top of things almost every day with updates. So, they know they’ll get through it.

“Right now, were looking forward to opening at full capacity to start the season unless anything changes between now and then.”

Eckley said he knows his athletes are eager to return to the playing fields.

“There are some kids in that locker room that play football for Friday nights at home. And they go through all of the other stuff so they can be on the team on Friday night. This is a special place a special stadium, our community has been super supportive. I’m hopeful that were back to normal.”

