Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Weekend looking slightly less hot, humid....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures and humidity levels will be just a touch lower over the next few days as a weak frontal boundary pushes just south of the area. A few showers and storms will still be possible at times, mainly in southern counties closer to the front (Bootheel, Ky, Tn) but much of the region should stay rain-free. Highs this weekend will be mainly in the mid 80s or so....a bit higher or lower depending on sunshine. Dew points will be dropping mainly into the 60s north to about 70 in the Bootheel...so not quite as steamy as last week’s weather.

The 7-day outlook features warm and somewhat unsettled weather as moist southwest flow develops again. No major weather systems are headed our way until a cold front next Friday, so hard to pin-point storm chances and timing....but it looks like a low-level chance of a shower or storm pretty much every day of the week. Highs look to be mainly in the 85 to 90 range, with dew points near 70. We may get another shot of slightly drier air by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Corrgian (Source - Cape PD)
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing wife in Cape Girardeau
On Wednesday, August 11, a fight happened at the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau....
Police respond to large fight at Cape Girardeau Walmart
Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash involving three vehicles in Saline County.
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
After storms pushed through the Heartland Thursday night and early Friday morning, power outage...
Hundreds without power in the Heartland
A Paducah woman died in a head-on crash on Route 3 in Alexander County, Illinois.
Paducah woman dies after head-on crash in Alexander Co.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 8/13/21
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 8/13/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 8/13/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 8/13/21
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered showers possible tonight and across our southern counties tomorrow.
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/13.
First Alert noon forecast on 8/13