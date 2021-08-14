First Alert: less hot and humid this weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Temperatures and humidity levels will be just a touch lower over the next few days as a weak frontal boundary pushes just south of the area.

Brian Alworth says a few showers and storms will still be possible at times mainly in southern counties closer to the front in Bootheel, Ky. and Tn. but much of the region should stay rain-free.

Highs this weekend will be mainly in the mid 80s or a bit higher or lower depending on sunshine.

Dew points will be dropping mainly into the 60s north to about 70 in the Bootheel so not quite as steamy as last week’s weather.

The 7-day outlook features warm and somewhat unsettled weather as moist southwest flow develops again.

No major weather systems are headed our way until a cold front next Friday so hard to pin-point storm chances and timing but it looks like a low-level chance of a shower or storm pretty much every day of the week.

Highs look to be mainly in the 85 to 90 range, with dew points near 70.

We may get another shot of slightly drier air by next weekend.

