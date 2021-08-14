Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Fallen officer laid to rest on Saturday

Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce also has ties with several Heartland agencies including...
Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce also has ties with several Heartland agencies including Makanda Fire Department, Zeigler Police Department and Franklin County Emergency Management Agency.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois officer who lost his life in the line of duty was laid to rest today in the Heartland.

Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce was escorted by more than 100 family members, police officers, fire fighters and other authority figures.

American flags lined the streets from John A. Logan College, through Herrin and to Blairsville Cemetery.

People even came out and watched and paid their respects to the fallen officer.

“Out of respect, I decided to come down,” Holly Rick said. “My youngest son is a police officer in Paducah, Ky. So, things like this hit close to home for me. And it was great how the whole area, not just community but all of southern Illinois, Metro St. Louis, East St. Louis came together.”

“I come from a family of first responders,” Courtney Lam said. “So, I know what these men and women do, put their life on the line everyday, so it’s just the least I can do to pay my respect for this fallen officer.”

According to several resources, officer Brian Pierce was hit and killed while trying to deploy spike strips near St. Louis during a vehicle chase on Wednesday, August 4.

Pierce also has ties with several Heartland agencies including Makanda Fire Department, Zeigler Police Department and Franklin County Emergency Management Agency.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Corrgian (Source - Cape PD)
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing wife in Cape Girardeau
On Wednesday, August 11, a fight happened at the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau....
Police respond to large fight at Cape Girardeau Walmart
A Paducah woman died in a head-on crash on Route 3 in Alexander County, Illinois.
Paducah woman dies after head-on crash in Alexander Co.
Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash involving three vehicles in Saline County.
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
After storms pushed through the Heartland Thursday night and early Friday morning, power outage...
Hundreds without power in the Heartland

Latest News

Crowds packed into the Missouri State Fair this week as it opened in Sedalia amid soaring...
Missouri State Fair and COVID-19 on the rise
One person's dead and another behind bars after an early morning shooting in Miner, Missouri.
Shooting suspect in custody from Miner
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
on Saturday, August 14, The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 60 new...
60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties