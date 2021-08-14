Fallen officer laid to rest on Saturday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois officer who lost his life in the line of duty was laid to rest today in the Heartland.

Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce was escorted by more than 100 family members, police officers, fire fighters and other authority figures.

American flags lined the streets from John A. Logan College, through Herrin and to Blairsville Cemetery.

People even came out and watched and paid their respects to the fallen officer.

“Out of respect, I decided to come down,” Holly Rick said. “My youngest son is a police officer in Paducah, Ky. So, things like this hit close to home for me. And it was great how the whole area, not just community but all of southern Illinois, Metro St. Louis, East St. Louis came together.”

“I come from a family of first responders,” Courtney Lam said. “So, I know what these men and women do, put their life on the line everyday, so it’s just the least I can do to pay my respect for this fallen officer.”

According to several resources, officer Brian Pierce was hit and killed while trying to deploy spike strips near St. Louis during a vehicle chase on Wednesday, August 4.

Pierce also has ties with several Heartland agencies including Makanda Fire Department, Zeigler Police Department and Franklin County Emergency Management Agency.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.