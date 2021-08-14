Heartland Votes
Advertisement

60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

on Saturday, August 14, The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 60 new...
on Saturday, August 14, The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases.(unsplash.com)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, August 14.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 44
  • Total cases - 9,274
  • Total deaths - 134

Franklin County

  • New cases - 16
  • Total cases - 5.542
  • Total deaths - 74

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Corrgian (Source - Cape PD)
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing wife in Cape Girardeau
On Wednesday, August 11, a fight happened at the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau....
Police respond to large fight at Cape Girardeau Walmart
Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash involving three vehicles in Saline County.
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
A Paducah woman died in a head-on crash on Route 3 in Alexander County, Illinois.
Paducah woman dies after head-on crash in Alexander Co.
After storms pushed through the Heartland Thursday night and early Friday morning, power outage...
Hundreds without power in the Heartland

Latest News

on Saturday, August 28, at 1 p.m. the Missouri state park invites the public to meet at Morris...
Informative meeting held at Morris State park
On Friday morning, August 13, Miner police department found a 19-year-old victim that had been...
A man was arrested for murder in Miner, Mo.
All counties in the Southern Seven Health Department region are now in the orange warning level...
All counties in Southern 7 Health Dept. region in orange warning level for COVID-19 risk
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews will be working Aug. 17-18 from...
Overnight closure planned at Center Junction