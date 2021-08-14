60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, August 14.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 44
- Total cases - 9,274
- Total deaths - 134
Franklin County
- New cases - 16
- Total cases - 5.542
- Total deaths - 74
