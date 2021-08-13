Water system to flush water mains, hydrants in Cairo, Ill.

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois American Water’s Cairo water system is undergoing an annual treatment change.

They say this change is temporary and will occur over the next several weeks.

Work will also include flushing water mains and fire hydrants.

The water quality team will be switching treatment to a form of chlorine known as “free chlorine,” which they said does not contain ammonia.

During the treatment change, customers may experience a more noticeable taste or odor in their water. They said there is no reason for concern.

Fire hydrants will be evaluated for functionality, repaired when necessary and flushed.

Some things to consider during fire hydrant flushing:

If possible, avoid using water while flushing is taking place. Use of water during the flushing event may result in discolored water entering the premise plumbing of the residence or dwelling

If you encounter discolored water during hydrant flushing, run water from the cold water tap only until discoloration subsides. Do not use hot water until discoloration is no longer present when flushing from the cold water tap. This may require flushing of cold water from multiple taps

Do not do laundry during, or shortly after, the hydrant flushing event. Discolored water may stain fabrics

If, after flushing from the cold water tap(s), water pressure appears lower than normal, clean the faucet aerator. Mineral deposits may obstruct flow through the aerator (screen), resulting in lower pressure

When water discoloration or pressure problems persist, contact Illinois American Water at 800-422-2782

For additional concerns, regarding potential water quality issues, contact the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency at 217-782-1020 or Illinois Emergency Management Agency at 800-782-7860

