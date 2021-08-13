Spanish St. intersections open after 4 months of construction work

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After four months of construction work, Spanish Street in Downtown Cape Girardeau is back open.

The improvement project started at the end of March.

Crews are still working on the sidewalks, but all the intersections are open, and traffic is now allowed back on the street.

The $1.6 million project was funded by casino revenue.

