Scattered showers possible tonight and across our southern counties tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Much of Southeast Missouri saw rainfall today and this has allowed for cooler temperatures than we have seen the past few days. We did see some flooding across parts of Butler and Ripley Counties where Doppler Radar estimates up to 6 inches of rain fell in a few areas. The storms we saw earlier today have removed a lot of the energy for new storms to develop. We are watching a disturbance across central Missouri that may cause a few more scattered storms to develop. The severe weather threat at this time appears low.

Temperatures this evening range from the middle 80s where rain did not fall to the middle and upper 70s where rain did fall. Temperatures will slowly fall into the middle and upper 70s everywhere by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday we will start to see drier air filter into the Heartland. It will take a while so there is a good chance a few scattered showers and storms will develop across our southern counties. Temperatures will be mild with highs mainly in the lower to middle 80s.

