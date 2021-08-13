Rain and Storms Today

Heartland Votes
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting off Friday will be a few lingering showers from a storm complex that occurred last night. This helped cool temperatures down a bit into the upper 60s north to mid 70s south. Humid conditions will still stay around today, but a cold front moving through today and into tomorrow morning will eventually bring more comfortable air further into the weekend. Anticipate mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today. Scattered showers and storms are likely for form ahead of a front this afternoon and evening. A few could be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds being the primary threat and hail secondary. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s with a few isolated low 90s. Heat index values at times will feel-like the upper 90s to low 100s.

It is possible for a few showers into early Saturday due to the passing of a cold front. There will be more clouds starting off the weekend and clearing out later on Saturday into Sunday. Cooler temperatures in the mid 80s will be back for several days before returning into the upper 80s by the middle of next week.

-Lisa

