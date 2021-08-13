Heartland Votes
Paducah woman dies after head-on crash in Alexander Co.

A Paducah woman died in a head-on crash on Route 3.
A Paducah woman died in a head-on crash on Route 3.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Paducah woman died in a head-on crash on Route 3.

According to Illinois State Police, it happened around 10:08 p.m. on Thursday, August 12 on Route 3, less than a mile south of Route 127.

Troopers say a white 2016 Ford Mustang was going northbound on Illinois Route 3 and a 2005 Honda motorcycle was going southbound in the same area.

They said the driver of the Mustang, 29-year-old Mathew C. Foulks from Clarksville, Tenn., crossed the center line and hit the motorcycle head-on.

The 55-year-old woman on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foulks was charged with driving under the influence, improper lane usage, no valid driver’s license and operating uninsured motor vehicle.

ISP said Route 3 was closed for crash investigation and scene cleanup until around 2:30 a.m.

