Overnight closure planned at Center Junction

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An overnight closure is planned at Center Junction.

Weather permitting, U.S. Route 61/Kingshighway will be closed at Interstate 55 Tuesday, August 17 through Wednesday, August 18 while contractor crews shift traffic from the north lanes of Rte. 61 to the south lanes.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews will be working 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate ramps will remain open.

Center Junction is at I-55 and Rte. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

The diverging diamond interchange project is expected to be finished in November.

