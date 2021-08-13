More than 21K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill. this week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 21,334 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 92 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, August 6.

Currently, 76 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 59 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,457,687 cases, including 23,594 deaths.

Since reporting on Friday, Aug. 6, labs have reported 421,009 specimens for a total of 27,609,781.

As of Thursday night, 1,652 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 6-12 is 5.9 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 13,510,873 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 30,737 doses.

On Aug. 6, 215,157 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.