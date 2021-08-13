Heartland Votes
Advertisement

More than 21K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill. this week

A COVID-19 transmission map of Illinois.
A COVID-19 transmission map of Illinois.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 21,334 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 92 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, August 6.

Currently, 76 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 59 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,457,687 cases, including 23,594 deaths.

Since reporting on Friday, Aug. 6, labs have reported 421,009 specimens for a total of 27,609,781.

As of Thursday night, 1,652 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 6-12 is 5.9 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 13,510,873 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 30,737 doses.

On Aug. 6, 215,157 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, August 11, a fight happened at the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau....
Police respond to large fight at Cape Girardeau Walmart
Hospital leaders said they reopened the COVID-19 unit. (Source: KFVS)
Hospital leaders say resources low, urges Heartland to get vaccinated
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Alice P. Weiss, 65, was arrested Wednesday night, August 11 and charged with murder in the...
Woman charged with murder in Jefferson Co., Mo. cold case
Wednesday, August 11, around 6:15 p.m. Cape Girardeau police were looking for someone who fired...
Cape Girardeau police: vehicle hit by gunfire

Latest News

All counties in the Southern Seven Health Department region are now in the orange warning level...
All counties in Southern 7 Health Dept. region in orange warning level for COVID-19 risk
Heartland Regional Medical Center updated its visitor policy in response to a resurgence of...
Heartland Regional Medical Center updates its visitor policy
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 88 new COVID-19 cases and one...
88 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are on the rise.
Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards on the rise