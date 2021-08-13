Man facing charges for firing shots in parking lot of Martin, Tenn. bar

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting at a bar in July.

D’Anthony McNeal, Jr., 20, of Tiptonville, was charged with reckless endangerment (use of a deadly weapon).

Police say while investigating a shooting inside the Slide & Ride bar on July 11, they learned McNeal fired at least two shots from a gun in the parking lot around 2:30 a.m.

They said the shots happened during business hours with patrons inside and leaving the bar. No injuries were reported.

McNeal was arrested on Thursday, August 12 in Covington, Tenn. and was brought back to Weakley County.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting inside the bar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 731-587-5355 or Crimestoppers at 731-587-2611, 1-877TIPZ or 1-877-364-8479.

