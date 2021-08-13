Man caught on camera breaking into car wash coin machine

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Police are again investigating more coin machine break ins at a businesses.

This time the targets were car washes.

The owner of the Car Wash on Pine Street told police a suspect caused up to $8,000 in damages early Thursday morning, August 12.

Video from the business shows a man in a blue SUV pull up to the vacuums, open the doors of the vehicle as though he was going to clean it out, but grabs what looks like a crowbar to force open the machine and grab the money inside.

Police said the same suspect then allegedly headed to Garner’s Car Wash on Maud Street.

There he tried to pull a coin machine off of a wall with a rope, but was interrupted by an employee.

Detective Dan Mustain said in the process the suspect cut himself and left blood at the scene.

Since the video was posted on online, police said they have identified the suspect and expect charges to be filed next week.

This is in addition to possible charges filed against four other suspects caught on video trying to break into coin machines at three different places around Butler county last month.

