Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Jason Smith stops in Poplar Bluff as part of his Ag Summit

We caught up with Jason Smith on Friday morning, August 13 at the Gamblin Lumber Company in...
We caught up with Jason Smith on Friday morning, August 13 at the Gamblin Lumber Company in Poplar Bluff.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Congressman Jason Smith said he’s not ready to support the bi-partisan Infrastructure Deal headed to the U.S. House.

We caught up with Smith on Friday morning, August 13 at the Gamblin Lumber Company in Poplar Bluff.

He talked about why he’s concerned about the $1 trillion plan.

”The biggest issue is less than 10 percent is actually going towards roads, bridges, airports, locks and dams,” he said. “We can have an infrastructure package that funds roads, bridges, locks and dams and isn’t funding special interest groups and reward political friends and donors.”

He said a lot of his constituents are feeling the pinch of higher lumber prices and the difficulty in getting other needed supplies.

Will Smith join the already crowded field of Republicans vying for Roy Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat?

He said he’s definitely considering it.

”But you know what? Like I just said, I’m in the middle of this budget fight,” he said. “And I still have a huge job to do serving the 8th district. That’s what I’m focused on. Politics will take care of itself at the right time.”

Smith pointed out the filing deadline for the Senate run is still six months away.

His stop in Poplar Bluff is part of what he calls his Ag Summit across the 8th Congressional District.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, August 11, a fight happened at the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau....
Police respond to large fight at Cape Girardeau Walmart
Hospital leaders said they reopened the COVID-19 unit. (Source: KFVS)
Hospital leaders say resources low, urges Heartland to get vaccinated
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Some workers standing against vaccine mandate at Tyson facilities
Some workers standing against vaccine mandate at Tyson facilities
Alice P. Weiss, 65, was arrested Wednesday night, August 11 and charged with murder in the...
Woman charged with murder in Jefferson Co., Mo. cold case

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews will be working Aug. 17-18 from...
Overnight closure planned at Center Junction
MoDOT is planning an overnight closure at Center Junction.
Drone12: Diverging diamond project at Center Junction on 8/13
Intersections on Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau are open after four months of work.
Drone12: Spanish St. Improvement Project on 8/13