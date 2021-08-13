Hundreds without power in the Heartland

(KFVS) - After storms pushed through the Heartland Thursday night and early Friday morning, power outage reports started coming in.

Crews with Ameren and Missouri Electric Cooperatives are working to restore power, including north of the Heartland.

Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center at 9 p.m. Thursday after a lines of severe storms pushed through the St. Louis area.

The following are the reported outages in the Heartland as of 4 a.m.:

Missouri Electric Cooperatives

Black River Electric Cooperative: Reynolds County: 16 customers

Citizens Electric Corp.: Perry County: 58 customers Ste. Genevieve County: 24 customers

Ozark border Electric Cooperative: Butler County: 66 customers Carter County: 52 customers Ripley County: 9 customers



Ameren Illinois:

Franklin County: 62 customers

Jackson County: 4 customers

Perry County: 1,396 customers

Pulaski County: 12 customers

Randolph County: 27 customers

Williamson County: 15 customers

