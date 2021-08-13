Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hundreds without power in the Heartland

After storms pushed through the Heartland Thursday night and early Friday morning, power outage...
After storms pushed through the Heartland Thursday night and early Friday morning, power outage reports started coming in.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - After storms pushed through the Heartland Thursday night and early Friday morning, power outage reports started coming in.

Crews with Ameren and Missouri Electric Cooperatives are working to restore power, including north of the Heartland.

Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center at 9 p.m. Thursday after a lines of severe storms pushed through the St. Louis area.

The following are the reported outages in the Heartland as of 4 a.m.:

Missouri Electric Cooperatives

  • Black River Electric Cooperative:
    • Reynolds County: 16 customers
  • Citizens Electric Corp.:
    • Perry County: 58 customers
    • Ste. Genevieve County: 24 customers
  • Ozark border Electric Cooperative:
    • Butler County: 66 customers
    • Carter County: 52 customers
    • Ripley County: 9 customers

Ameren Illinois:

  • Franklin County: 62 customers
  • Jackson County: 4 customers
  • Perry County: 1,396 customers
  • Pulaski County: 12 customers
  • Randolph County: 27 customers
  • Williamson County: 15 customers

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, August 11, a fight happened at the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau....
Police respond to large fight at Cape Girardeau Walmart
Hospital leaders said they reopened the COVID-19 unit. (Source: KFVS)
Hospital leaders say resources low, urges Heartland to get vaccinated
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Wednesday, August 11, around 6:15 p.m. Cape Girardeau police were looking for someone who fired...
Cape Girardeau police: vehicle hit by gunfire
Some workers standing against vaccine mandate at Tyson facilities
Some workers standing against vaccine mandate at Tyson facilities

Latest News

Alexander County saw the largest population loss in all of the US according to U-S Census Data.
Alexander County population loss
Flags set up for fallen officer
Honoring officer Pierce
American flags line a 15-mile stretch in Williamson County to pay tribute to Officer Brian...
Volunteers help set up flags to line procession route for fallen officer
The Catfish take on the Aviators and the winner will take all.
Cape Catfish defeat Aviators in final game of championship series