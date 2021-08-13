Hundreds without power in the Heartland
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - After storms pushed through the Heartland Thursday night and early Friday morning, power outage reports started coming in.
Crews with Ameren and Missouri Electric Cooperatives are working to restore power, including north of the Heartland.
Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center at 9 p.m. Thursday after a lines of severe storms pushed through the St. Louis area.
The following are the reported outages in the Heartland as of 4 a.m.:
Missouri Electric Cooperatives
- Black River Electric Cooperative:
- Reynolds County: 16 customers
- Citizens Electric Corp.:
- Perry County: 58 customers
- Ste. Genevieve County: 24 customers
- Ozark border Electric Cooperative:
- Butler County: 66 customers
- Carter County: 52 customers
- Ripley County: 9 customers
Ameren Illinois:
- Franklin County: 62 customers
- Jackson County: 4 customers
- Perry County: 1,396 customers
- Pulaski County: 12 customers
- Randolph County: 27 customers
- Williamson County: 15 customers
