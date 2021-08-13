Heartland Regional Medical Center updates its visitor policy

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Heartland Regional Medical Center updated its visitor policy in response to a resurgence of positive COVID-19 cases in the region.

The new policy will begin on Monday, August 16.

It includes:

Screenings - In accordance with CDC recommendations, every person entering the facility, regardless of vaccination status, will continue to undergo temperature and illness screenings and will be required to wear masks, observe social distancing requirements and perform good hand hygiene.

No visitors will be allowed at the hospital or its associate clinics (with some exceptions), including: Intensive Care Unit Inpatient Medical Unit Emergency Department Surgical Unit and Perioperative Services Outpatient Lab/Imaging Outpatient Clinics

Patient support visitor movement - Approved visitors are asked to stay in the patient’s room or designated waiting area, throughout the length of their visit

Courtyard Cafe - HRMC staff only

Approved points of entry for patients and visitors: Main entrance - open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Emergency department entrance - open 24 hours every day



The medical center said it patients require a support team, some exceptions may be made, including pediatric patients and power-of-attorney or end-of-life situations.

Exceptions may also be made on a case-by-case basis.

They ask that you call ahead and check with the nursing staff if you have questions.

