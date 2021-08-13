Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff for Marine Corps corporal killed in-the-line-of-duty

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered flags at all government buildings statewide be flown at half-staff on Saturday, August 14.

This is in honor of United States Marine Corps Corporal Dalton Wayne Pierson, of Jefferson City.

He was killed in-the-line-of-duty on Wednesday, July 28 at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

“Corporal Pierson was a patriotic American who committed to serving his nation at such a young age by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps,” said Governor Parson. “Teresa and I extend our thoughts and prayers to Corporal Pierson’s family and friends as they mourn the tragedy of a life lost too soon.”

Corporal Pierson was a 2018 graduate of Jefferson City High School in Jefferson City.

He was a three-year active duty Marine in the United States Marine Corps, who began his service with the completion of boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Training in San Diego, California, in 2018.

Corporal Pierson was stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he was currently serving as a Corporal at Pioneer Platoon, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2d Marine Logistics Group, with a Marine Logistics Group, with a Military Occupational Specialty of 1371 Combat Engineer.

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Corporal Pierson is laid to rest.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.