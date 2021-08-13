Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff for Marine Corps corporal killed in-the-line-of-duty

Flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of United States Marine Corps Corporal Dalton Wayne...
Flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of United States Marine Corps Corporal Dalton Wayne Pierson, of Jefferson City.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered flags at all government buildings statewide be flown at half-staff on Saturday, August 14.

This is in honor of United States Marine Corps Corporal Dalton Wayne Pierson, of Jefferson City.

He was killed in-the-line-of-duty on Wednesday, July 28 at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

“Corporal Pierson was a patriotic American who committed to serving his nation at such a young age by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps,” said Governor Parson. “Teresa and I extend our thoughts and prayers to Corporal Pierson’s family and friends as they mourn the tragedy of a life lost too soon.”

Corporal Pierson was a 2018 graduate of Jefferson City High School in Jefferson City.

He was a three-year active duty Marine in the United States Marine Corps, who began his service with the completion of boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Training in San Diego, California, in 2018.

Corporal Pierson was stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he was currently serving as a Corporal at Pioneer Platoon, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2d Marine Logistics Group, with a Marine Logistics Group, with a Military Occupational Specialty of 1371 Combat Engineer.

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Corporal Pierson is laid to rest.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, August 11, a fight happened at the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau....
Police respond to large fight at Cape Girardeau Walmart
Hospital leaders said they reopened the COVID-19 unit. (Source: KFVS)
Hospital leaders say resources low, urges Heartland to get vaccinated
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Alice P. Weiss, 65, was arrested Wednesday night, August 11 and charged with murder in the...
Woman charged with murder in Jefferson Co., Mo. cold case
Wednesday, August 11, around 6:15 p.m. Cape Girardeau police were looking for someone who fired...
Cape Girardeau police: vehicle hit by gunfire

Latest News

Intersections on Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau are open after four months of work.
Drone12: Spanish St. Improvement Project on 8/13
After four months of construction work, Spanish Street in Downtown Cape Girardeau is back open.
Spanish St. intersections open after 4 months of construction work
Ground was broken for a new pool at Jefferson Elementary School.
City leaders break ground for pool at Jefferson Elementary
The Cape Catfish defeated the Aviators with a final score of 10-8, winning he chamionship.
Cape Catfish defeat Aviators in final game of championship series
They say this change is temporary and will occur over the next several weeks.
Water system to flush water mains, hydrants in Cairo, Ill.