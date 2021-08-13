Heartland Votes
First Alert: Rain and storms today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today!
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today the Heartland will get some much needed rain, but there will be storms too.

This morning there will be a few lingering showers form a storm complex overnight.

Rain has helped cool down wake-up temperatures a bit in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are likely ahead of a passing cold front this afternoon and evening.

A few storms could be on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds being the primary threat. Hail is also a possibility.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s, with a few isolated low 90s.

Humidity will stick around today, but the front will make it feel less oppressive.

Heat index values at times will feel-like the upper 90s to low 100s.

A few showers are possible into early Saturday as the cold front moves out of the Heartland.

Skies will be cloudy starting off the weekend and will start to clear out later on Saturday into Sunday.

Cooler temperatures in the mid 80s will be back for several days before returning into the upper 80s by the middle of next week.

