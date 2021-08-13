First Alert Friday Forecast

Unsettled weather is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours as a weak front slowly sinks south across the region. The good news is that temperatures and humidity levels will back down a little bit over the next few days. We are still outlooked for a marginal risk of severe storms for today and tonight. While widespread severe is not likely, as few storms could get pretty strong, especially this afternoon and evening in those areas that get into the low 90′s. Highs today will be ‘cooler’ than the last few days, but it will still be very humid with dew points in the 70s. A chance of showers and storms will continue tonight and even on Saturday, especially in southern counties, as the front slowly sags southward.

The pattern from the weekend into next week looks a bit less hot, but still fairly warm, humid and unsettled. Models have been having trouble with shower and thunderstorm coverage, but it looks like we’ll have enough moisture around for an almost daily ‘slight chance’ of showers and storms. Highs will be mainly in the 85 to 90 range, with dew points near 70. We’ll have to monitor TS Fred next week, but currently it looks to stay southeast of our region.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.