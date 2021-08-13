Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Friday Forecast

Thunderstorm threat continues....temps a bit lower....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Unsettled weather is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours as a weak front slowly sinks south across the region. The good news is that temperatures and humidity levels will back down a little bit over the next few days. We are still outlooked for a marginal risk of severe storms for today and tonight. While widespread severe is not likely, as few storms could get pretty strong, especially this afternoon and evening in those areas that get into the low 90′s. Highs today will be ‘cooler’ than the last few days, but it will still be very humid with dew points in the 70s. A chance of showers and storms will continue tonight and even on Saturday, especially in southern counties, as the front slowly sags southward.

The pattern from the weekend into next week looks a bit less hot, but still fairly warm, humid and unsettled. Models have been having trouble with shower and thunderstorm coverage, but it looks like we’ll have enough moisture around for an almost daily ‘slight chance’ of showers and storms. Highs will be mainly in the 85 to 90 range, with dew points near 70. We’ll have to monitor TS Fred next week, but currently it looks to stay southeast of our region.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, August 11, a fight happened at the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau....
Police respond to large fight at Cape Girardeau Walmart
Hospital leaders said they reopened the COVID-19 unit. (Source: KFVS)
Hospital leaders say resources low, urges Heartland to get vaccinated
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Wednesday, August 11, around 6:15 p.m. Cape Girardeau police were looking for someone who fired...
Cape Girardeau police: vehicle hit by gunfire
Alice P. Weiss, 65, was arrested Wednesday night, August 11 and charged with murder in the...
Woman charged with murder in Jefferson Co., Mo. cold case

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 8/13
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 8/13
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain and Storms Today
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 8/12/21
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 8/12/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 8/12/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 8/12/21