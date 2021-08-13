Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards on the rise

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - COVID-19 vaccine cards are a hot topic right now as some businesses, restaurants and colleges and universities are requiring a proof of vaccination.

Having a real COVID-19 vaccine card could be like having the winning lottery ticket, but now instead of getting the shot, people are buying fake COIVD vaccine cards.

According to The Chronicle of Higher Education at least 675 colleges and universities now require proof of a shot.

But when students confirm that with the school most colleges or universities just require them to upload a picture of the vaccine card. This makes it easier for fake ones to go through.

Whitney Quick with the Better Business Bureau said check with your school before you head back.

“This is something you wanna check before you go off the college. Make sure that you do or don’t have to show proof of vaccination or a negative covid test, things like that. Just so you can already get those things out of the way before you get there,” said Quick.

Here in the Heartland, Southern Illinois University officials said at this time they are not requiring students of faculty to get the shot, but instead they are strongly encouraging it.

In Cape Girardeau, Southeast Missouri State University officials said they are not requiring proof of a shot for students and faculty.

Quick also warns that when someone buys a fake vaccine card, they end up supporting scammers.

“Don’t buy fake vaccine cards,” said Quick. “You don’t wanna undermine what’s going on right now. I understand there are people who don’t want to get vaccinated, but you are supporting scammers when ever you do purchase and that’s something we do not want to do.”

