Dump truck crash blocks U.S. 45 at Fulton-Hickman County line

FULTON-HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving a dump truck is blocking U.S. 45 at the Fulton-Hickman County line.

This is near Fulton.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was hauling gravel, which has scattered onto the highway.

Crews are working to clear the site.

The closure is expected to last until noon.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Anyone traveling between Wingo and Fulton should self-detour by taking the Purchase Parkway.

