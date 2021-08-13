Heartland Votes
All counties in Southern 7 Health Dept. region in orange warning level for COVID-19 risk

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - All counties in the Southern Seven Health Department region are now in the orange warning level for COVID-19 risk.

Both Alexander and Hardin Counties were moved to the level on Friday, August 13 with five of the other counties.

According to the health department, the last time all seven counties were at the orange warning level was December 7, 2020.

  • Alexander County had 314 potential new cases (based on 19 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 11.9 percent out of 135 tests. ICU availability was 13.5 percent
  • Hardin County had 716 potential new cases (based on 28 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 12.1 percent out of 257 tests. ICU availability was 13.5 percent
  • Johnson County had 425 potential new cases (based on 53 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 4.9 percent out of 1122 tests. ICU availability was 13.5 percent
  • Massac County had 163 potential new cases (based on 23 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 6.7 percent out of 329 tests. ICU availability was 13.5 percent
  • Pope County had 380 potential new cases (based on 16 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 11.8 percent out of 102 tests. ICU availability was 13.5 percent
  • Pulaski County had 348 potential new cases (based on 19 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 8.2 percent out of 207 tests. ICU availability was 13.5 percent
  • Union County had 398 potential new cases (based on 67 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 4.9 percent out of 1,452 tests. ICU availability was 13.5 percent

“Now all seven of our counties are at an Orange Warning Level for the rapidly spreading virus,” said Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “The rising number of cases in each county are contributing to the warning in addition to a low-availability of beds in our regional Intensive Care Units for people who are battling severe illness.”

To view the IDPH county-level risk map, visit the County Level Covid-19 Risk Metrics website.

The amount of new cases per 100,000 people, test positivity percentage metrics, and falling ICU bed availability at area hospitals are causing the elevated risk levels.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health, an orange designation indicates warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the community. Residents are asked to remain vigilant to slow spread of the virus.

