Heartland Votes
Advertisement

4 hurt when front of supermarket collapses in Nevada

By KVVU staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four people were hurt after part of a supermarket fell in las vegas.

The awning on La Bonita Supermarkets collapsed on Friday.

Officials say 20 to 25 people were inside at the time.

Four suffered non life-threatening injuries. Others were trapped inside.

Eventually everyone was evacuated.

Clark County’s fire chief says the awning fell due to a structural problem.

Copyright 2021 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, August 11, a fight happened at the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau....
Police respond to large fight at Cape Girardeau Walmart
Hospital leaders said they reopened the COVID-19 unit. (Source: KFVS)
Hospital leaders say resources low, urges Heartland to get vaccinated
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Alice P. Weiss, 65, was arrested Wednesday night, August 11 and charged with murder in the...
Woman charged with murder in Jefferson Co., Mo. cold case
Wednesday, August 11, around 6:15 p.m. Cape Girardeau police were looking for someone who fired...
Cape Girardeau police: vehicle hit by gunfire

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of United States Marine Corps Corporal Dalton Wayne...
Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff for Marine Corps corporal killed in-the-line-of-duty
FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization
Adolfo Navarret, a supervisor at La Bonita, said the collapse Friday was quite shocking and...
'Out of the blue, it just happened': Worker describes collapse of supermarket front