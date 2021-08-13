1 killed, 2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a deadly crash involving three vehicles in Saline County on Thursday afternoon, August 12.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Route 45 north of Cottonwood Road.

According to a preliminary Illinois State Police (ISP) investigation, Doyle E. Prince, 80 of Carmi, was driving northbound on Rte. 45 and passing several vehicles when his car sideswiped an SUV and hit a pick-up truck head-on.

Prince’s car flipped and landed in the northbound lane.

ISP said he was killed in the crash.

The SUV crashed into a guardrail after it was sideswiped and ended up partially in the southbound lane. The driver and her passengers, a man and two children ages five and seven, were not injured.

The driver of the truck, 63-year-old Dale E. Carrell, and his passenger, 46-year-old Bonnie J. Carrell, both of Grayville, were seriously injured and flown to a regional hospital.

Rte. 45 was shutdown for several hours to allow crews to clear the site and ISP to investigate.

The highway reopened at 9 p.m.

