Woman charged with murder in Jefferson Co., Mo. cold case

By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jefferson County, Missouri woman has been arrested in connection with the 2004 shooting death of a Dittmer man.

Alice P. Weiss, 65, was arrested Wednesday night, August 11 and charged with murder in the second degree.

Weiss is accused of shooting her boyfriend, James Summers, in the back and in the face on April 27, 2004.

Summers was found dead in his driveway by Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies.

In a probable cause statement, deputies said they found a handgun between Summers’ body and the house.

Weiss was questioned by deputies and told them that the .22 caliber handgun had belonged to her and was stored in a bedroom closet unloaded. Weiss reportedly went on to say that she heard gunshots while she was taking a shower, went to investigate, found Summers dead and called 911.

Deputies swabbed Weiss’ hands for gunshot residue.

Weiss stated that she had shot the gun earlier in the day.

The probable cause statement claims Weiss gave inconsistent stories about the storage and firing of the gun.

On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced his office’s Cold Case Unit, with the help of investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office solved the 15-year-old murder case and announced the arrest of Weiss.

