Volunteers help set up flags to line procession route for fallen officer

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland community honors a fallen police officer.

The 24-year-old southern Illinois native died while serving with the Brooklyn, Illinois Police Department.

On Thursday, August 12, volunteers helped set up about 2,500 American flags to line the route to what will be his final resting place.

Visitation for Officer Pierce will be Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at John A Logan College.

His funeral will be on Saturday morning.

Volunteers will also be needed to take down the flags on Sunday afternoon.

