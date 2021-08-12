Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 4 additional deaths from COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported four additional deaths from COVID-19.

On Thursday, August 12, the health department said the newly reported deaths included a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s from Union County, a man in his 60s in Massac County and a woman in her 50s from Johnson County.

The health department also reported 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its region and 35 newly recovered cases.

8/12/21 – S7HD COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

