Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 4 additional deaths from COVID-19
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported four additional deaths from COVID-19.
On Thursday, August 12, the health department said the newly reported deaths included a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s from Union County, a man in his 60s in Massac County and a woman in her 50s from Johnson County.
The health department also reported 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its region and 35 newly recovered cases.
