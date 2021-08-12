Heartland Votes
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 4 additional deaths from COVID-19

The Southern Seven Health Department reported four additional deaths from COVID-19.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported four additional deaths from COVID-19.

On Thursday, August 12, the health department said the newly reported deaths included a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s from Union County, a man in his 60s in Massac County and a woman in her 50s from Johnson County.

The health department also reported 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its region and 35 newly recovered cases.

Posted by Southern Seven Health Department on Thursday, August 12, 2021

