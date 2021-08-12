SoutheastHEALTH Foundation awards scholarships to students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has awarded $30,000 to twenty-five students.

Darah Jirkovsky Executive Director of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.

“Because of the generosity of donors, our scholarship recipients are working to enter a field dedicated to helping others, which is more important now than ever before,” Jirkovsky said. “These programs make a difference to patients and the communities we serve, as scholars meet their academic goals and enter the healthcare work force.”

They’ve given more than $1.1 million to local scholars since 1962.

The healthcare scholarships have been made possible by individual and family donors and have helped educate 1,260 current and future healthcare workers.

Enrolled in SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences programs:

Violet Fields, L.P. Maxwell, MD, Scholarship

Katara Pruett, Ilena Aslin Scholarship

Lauren Alexander, Jean Chapman, MD, Scholarship

Brittany Zimmerman, Karen Crites Henderickson, EdD, RN, NEA-BC Scholarship

Madalyn Tilley, Balsamo Family Scholarship

Layne Robinson, James W. Wente Scholarship

Kelsie Pingel, Margaret Foster Roberts Scholarship

Jewel Unterreiner, Ronald James Schwent Nursing Scholarship

Hope Hartman, Sheila R. Caskey, PhD, Scholarship

Jada Ayers, Tom Welch Radiography Scholarship

Keely Felts, Hazel Harrison Strickler Scholarship

Sarah Hickman, Hazel Harrison Strickler Scholarship

Cape College Center

Alexys Littlepage, Polly Duvall Kinder Scholarship

Central Methodist University

Brittany VanGennip, Huston Family Scholarship

Cox College

Malary Burger, Ilena Aslin Scholarship

Maryville University, St. Louis

Cassidi Tomsu, William and Martina Scott Scholarship

Saint Louis University

Debra Compton, Elda Haertling Scholarship

Southeast Missouri State University

Jaden Barnes, Margaret Foster Roberts Scholarship

Brittany Byrd, Charlotte Black Sargent Scholarship

Kelsie Jansen, Nancy Ann Bray Scholarship

Southwest Baptist University

Logan Welker, O. D. Niswonger Scholarship

US Bank Foundation Giving Program-Grant

Kasie Jones-Holder

Stephanie McAlister

Anthony Pulliam

Macy Smith

