SoutheastHEALTH Foundation awards scholarships to students

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has awarded scholarships to 25 students.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has awarded $30,000 to twenty-five students.

Darah Jirkovsky Executive Director of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.

“Because of the generosity of donors, our scholarship recipients are working to enter a field dedicated to helping others, which is more important now than ever before,” Jirkovsky said. “These programs make a difference to patients and the communities we serve, as scholars meet their academic goals and enter the healthcare work force.”

They’ve given more than $1.1 million to local scholars since 1962.

The healthcare scholarships have been made possible by individual and family donors and have helped educate 1,260 current and future healthcare workers.

Enrolled in SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences programs:

  • Violet Fields, L.P. Maxwell, MD, Scholarship
  • Katara Pruett, Ilena Aslin Scholarship
  • Lauren Alexander, Jean Chapman, MD, Scholarship
  • Brittany Zimmerman, Karen Crites Henderickson, EdD, RN, NEA-BC Scholarship
  • Madalyn Tilley, Balsamo Family Scholarship
  • Layne Robinson, James W. Wente Scholarship
  • Kelsie Pingel, Margaret Foster Roberts Scholarship
  • Jewel Unterreiner, Ronald James Schwent Nursing Scholarship
  • Hope Hartman, Sheila R. Caskey, PhD, Scholarship
  • Jada Ayers, Tom Welch Radiography Scholarship
  • Keely Felts, Hazel Harrison Strickler Scholarship
  • Sarah Hickman, Hazel Harrison Strickler Scholarship

Cape College Center

  • Alexys Littlepage, Polly Duvall Kinder Scholarship

Central Methodist University

  • Brittany VanGennip, Huston Family Scholarship

Cox College

  • Malary Burger, Ilena Aslin Scholarship

Maryville University, St. Louis

  • Cassidi Tomsu, William and Martina Scott Scholarship

Saint Louis University

  • Debra Compton, Elda Haertling Scholarship

Southeast Missouri State University

  • Jaden Barnes, Margaret Foster Roberts Scholarship
  • Brittany Byrd, Charlotte Black Sargent Scholarship
  • Kelsie Jansen, Nancy Ann Bray Scholarship

Southwest Baptist University

  • Logan Welker, O. D. Niswonger Scholarship

US Bank Foundation Giving Program-Grant

  • Kasie Jones-Holder
  • Stephanie McAlister
  • Anthony Pulliam
  • Macy Smith

