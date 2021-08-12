Scattered storms possible tomorrow. Cooler weather for your weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are watching strong to severe storms to our north this evening. As these storms move towards the Heartland, this line will likely weaken. There will be a chance for a few gusty winds later this evening across our northern counties if the storms make it that far south. Otherwise it will be warm and muggy this evening. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered storms possible. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds being the main threat. Highs will range from the upper 80s north to lower 90s south. The heat index will approach 100 degrees before cooler air moves in late tomorrow afternoon and evening.

As we head into the weekend, cooler and drier air will move across the Heartland. There will be a chance for a few isolated storms across our southern counties on Saturday but at this time it appears most areas will remain dry. Highs over the weekend will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.