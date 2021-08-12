One in custody after a fight in Cape Girardeau Walmart

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police officers responded to an assaults in progress on Wednesday, August 11.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann, there was a large group that was gathering and becoming aggressive.

Police officers arrived to 3439 William St. and detained individuals who were actively fighting.

One suspect and one officer received treatment on the scene for minor injuries.

One suspect is currently in custody and more charges could be pending for others.

There has been no further information given at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.