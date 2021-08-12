Heartland Votes
Advertisement

One in custody after a fight in Cape Girardeau Walmart

By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police officers responded to an assaults in progress on Wednesday, August 11.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann, there was a large group that was gathering and becoming aggressive.

Police officers arrived to 3439 William St. and detained individuals who were actively fighting.

One suspect and one officer received treatment on the scene for minor injuries.

One suspect is currently in custody and more charges could be pending for others.

There has been no further information given at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of emergency will begin Wednesday, August 11.
Mayor declares state of emergency in Paducah
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. after...
Report of active shooter at Tennessee high school a hoax, sheriff says
Many gathered at the Pope County School Board meeting Monday night over the debate if students...
Southern Ill. school board meeting gets heated in debate over mask mandate
Donna Coyler, of Cape Girardeau, saved a newborn who wasn't breathing.
Cape Girardeau woman saves newborn
Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday, August 10 we would be signing an executive order...
Gov. Beshear announces executive order mandating masks in all Ky. schools

Latest News

Bull riding, barrel races and entertainment returns this week in Sikeston.
69th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo underway
On Wednesday, August 11, Attorney Cameron filed a response before the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Ky. AG Cameron files response to Gov. Beshear’s school mask mandate
The first of five drawings for Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive lottery is Friday, August...
Deadline for first ‘MO VIP’ drawing Wednesday
Wednesday, August 11, around 6:15 p.m. Cape Girardeau police were looking for someone who fired...
Cape Girardeau police: vehicle hit by gunfire