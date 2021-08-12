Heartland Votes
New students move into SIUC residence halls

By Colin Baillie
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - New students get ready to spend their first night on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus.

On Thursday, new students moved into the residence halls at SIU.

Returning students will move into the dorms on Friday beginning at 8 a.m. and running until 4 p.m.

“I’m very excited, I thought I was going to be nervous, but I’m excited. And when I got into my dorm I was like I’m home,” said incoming freshman SIU student Olivia Vondrak.

She’s happy about moving into her dorm and her mother, Lin, shared her excitement.

“She had a rough junior year and senior year, so it’s time for some excitement, and some hoopla or pizzazz whatever you want to call it,” said Vondrak.

Olivia said move-in day is much smoother than she anticipated.

“Very easy, it was very uniform, on move in day. It’s very put your stuff here, grab a cart walk up to your dorm unpack, it’s real easy,” explained Vondrak.

SIU ROTC members helped students with the move-in process.

“This is a really good way for us to make sure we’re part of the community, and allowing our presence on campus because not a lot of students know we’re here. So it’s a really good opportunity for mew students coming in if they want a good community,” said SIU sophomore and ROTC member Gabrielle Giannini.

Another ROTC member, sophomore Angelo Siwecki-Wilder, said he is excited to help move in new students.

“Happy to see all the great smiling faces and people excited for their freshman year. Cause it can be a little scary,” said Siwecki-Wilder.

SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane was also around at the new student move-in on Thursday.

“I’m just so excited to see all the students, the parents, we got some alums who are moving their kids in, so the legacy, is continuing on, the Saluki legacy,” said Lane.

Chancellor Lane said this weekend is full of events for students.

“So tomorrow morning we will be back here again doing the same thing. We’ve got some other activities for our students to welcome them to campus and so we’re looking forward to having a great year and get off to a good start,” said Lane.

Lane had this to say to the new Salukis who were moving onto campus on Thursday.

“Welcome to Saluki nation, we are excited, we look forward to a great year. Go Dawgs,” said Lane.

Incoming freshman Vondrak echoed the message.

“I would like to say one thing, go Dawgs,” said Vondrak.

SIU will begin classes on Monday, August, 16.

