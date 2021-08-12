Heartland Votes
Murray State University welcomes new students for fall semester

The fall semester begins on August 17.
The fall semester begins on August 17.(Murray State University)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 12, 2021
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Students are moving in at Murray State University.

Murray State President Bob Jackson welcomed many of the families.

Faculty, staff and fellow students also participated in greeting students.

The university has a tradition called Great Beginnings which features programs and activities for new students.

