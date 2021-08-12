Murray State University welcomes new students for fall semester
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Students are moving in at Murray State University.
The fall semester begins on August 17.
Murray State President Bob Jackson welcomed many of the families.
Faculty, staff and fellow students also participated in greeting students.
The university has a tradition called Great Beginnings which features programs and activities for new students.
