Missouri tops 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 during pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) - The death toll from COVID-19 in Missouri has now topped 10,000.

The state health department’s coronavirus dashboard on Thursday showed 20 new deaths, bringing the total to 10,002 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

Nationally, more than 615,000 Americans have died from the virus.

Deaths have been rising again in recent weeks due to the delta variant, and it has been especially troubling in southwestern Missouri.

New cases and hospitalizations also are at their worst levels since the winter.

