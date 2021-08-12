Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital revises visitor policy

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah announced changes to their visitor policy on Thursday, August 12.

Visitors will be required to be at least 15-years-old and to wear a mask at all times will inside the hospital and at Mercy facilities. Visitors not wearing a mask will be asked to leave the property.

Older adults, those with serious underlying conditions or anyone with symptoms of any illness are asked not to visit at this time.

Visitors will be limited to one individual for the following:

Inpatients may have one individual, preferably an essential caregiver/guardian, accompany them for emotional well-being and care. Overnight stays will be considered on individual basis and approved by the charge nurse.

Mothers in labor may have two designated visitors. Once mom and baby are in the post-partum area, moms may have one visitor, preferably an essential caregiver/guardian for emotional well-being and care.

Critical Care Units may have special restrictions in place. Please call before visiting.

Patients in diagnostic areas may have one individual, preferably an essential caregiver/guardian, with them for emotional well-being and care.

Patients in Surgery and the Ambulatory Surgery Center may have one individual, preferably an essential caregiver/guardian with them for emotional well-being and care. If the patient is a child, the child may be accompanied by two essential care givers.

Hospice - Call for hospice guidelines before visiting.

Patients in our offices may have one individual, preferably an essential caregiver/guardian, with them for emotional well-being and care or parent/guardian.

Clergy may visit for end of life and briefly for other exceptional circumstances approved by charge nurse.

Lobbies (not including urgent care) – patient and essential caregiver/guardian only.

Mercy said visitors will not be allowed in the following areas:

Emergency Department: Exceptions will be considered based on end of life situations or when an essential care giver or parent/guardian is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.

COVID units: Exceptions will be considered on individual basis.

Urgent Care - Until further notice, patients cannot enter the waiting area until called by the staff. Visitors are not allowed in the urgent care lobby.

Behavioral Health

The new visitor policy went into effect on Thursday.

