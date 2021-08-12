Heartland Votes
Kentucky parents considering homeschooling kids after mask mandate

By Brittany Harry
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s Tuesday announcement of a mask mandate in schools to start the fall semester has prompted some parents to reconsider sending their kids back to school at all.

The alternative? Homeschooling.

Candice Manning is one of those parents.

“My son has already mentioned it,” Manning said. “Like, ‘Mom, I don’t want to wear a mask again.’ I am like, ‘Honey, I don’t blame you.’”

Beshear’s executive order requires teachers, students, staff and visitors to wear a mask in Kentucky schools and childcare facilities. It applies regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate will be in effect for 30 days and can be renewed.

Manning says because of the order she is considering homeschooling. She’s even set on attending a Homeschool Convention that runs Thursday-Saturday at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

“I’m just trying to get some information right now,” Manning said. “I am honestly going to talk to my children and see what they would rather do... if they would rather do the home school option or deal with a mask.”

