Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Jackson School Dist. to make masks optional

In Jackson, the R-2 School District will make wearing a mask optional.
In Jackson, the R-2 School District will make wearing a mask optional.(KFVS)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County schools are rolling out their fall semester COVID-19 protocols.

This includes mask wearing, social distancing and virtual learning.

In Jackson, the R-2 School District will make wearing a mask optional.

“At Jackson R-2 we are going to do what’s best for our students,” said Superintendent Scott Smith.

He plans to combat COVID-19 within his school system.

“COVID-19, although we were hoping it would be gone by now, it’s not,” he said. “And we know it is, so we have been monitoring the situation throughout the summer.”

The have been working with health officials who, this year, recommend wearing masks.

“We as a school district have been able to have the ability to make decisions on our own throughout the pandemic,” Smith said.

So, they developed a re-entry plan throughout the school district.

“We have determined that we are going to strongly recommend masks to be worn in our district,” he said. “Kindergarten through 12th grade. However, it is not a requirement this year at this time. "

“We also recommend that those that are eligible to go to their medical provider, and work with them to determine if a vaccination may be in the best interest of their family,” he continued.

Because having his children in the school district as well, he believes a vaccination is the family’s choice.

“I actually have three children in the district, at the elementary and junior high levels, and not only am I looking out for the students throughout the district, I’m looking out for my own. And I take the safety of all students very seriously,” he said.

Smith said masks will also be recommended, but optional, at sporting events.

He said students with medical situations will also have the option of virtual learning.

Governor Mike Parson, meanwhile, continued to stress vaccines, not masks.

He took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to stress “mandating masks for vaccinated individuals sends the wrong message to Missourians.”

He said he needed to clarify what he called an “out of context” headline that claimed be believed it would be up to parents and school districts to decide if children should wear masks in school.

The governor called the vaccine the solution to ending the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, August 11, a fight happened at the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau....
1 in custody after large fight at Cape Girardeau Walmart
The state of emergency will begin Wednesday, August 11.
Mayor declares state of emergency in Paducah
Ryan C. Brown was charged with multiple felonies, including forcible rape in the first degree...
Stoddard Co. man charged with forcible rape, kidnapping
Hospital leaders said they reopened the COVID-19 unit. (Source: KFVS)
Hospital leaders say resources low, ask Heartland to get vaccinated
Wednesday, August 11, around 6:15 p.m. Cape Girardeau police were looking for someone who fired...
Cape Girardeau police: vehicle hit by gunfire

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky on Wednesday, August 11.
Gov. Beshear: Unvaccinated Kentuckians face greatest risk since pandemic began
Cape Girardeau city-owned facilities will begin requiring masks.
Cape Girardeau city-owned facilities to require masks
Hospital leaders said they reopened the COVID-19 unit. (Source: KFVS)
Hospital leaders say resources low, ask Heartland to get vaccinated