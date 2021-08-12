Heartland Votes
Advertisement

IHOP adds beer, wine to its menu

The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.
The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have heard of kegs and eggs, but what about Pilsner and pancakes?

The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.

It is looking for ways to make customers consider IHOP for more than just breakfast.

It’s still not clear if your local IHOP will be serving up booze in the near future.

Most locations are owned by franchisees, and it’s up to them to decide whether they want to offer it. Some may opt out due to the expense of obtaining a liquor license and training staff.

IHOP’s president says he believes eventually about 1,000 of the chain’s 1,700 locations will serve alcohol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, August 11, a fight happened at the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau....
1 in custody after large fight at Cape Girardeau Walmart
The state of emergency will begin Wednesday, August 11.
Mayor declares state of emergency in Paducah
Ryan C. Brown was charged with multiple felonies, including forcible rape in the first degree...
Stoddard Co. man charged with forcible rape, kidnapping
Wednesday, August 11, around 6:15 p.m. Cape Girardeau police were looking for someone who fired...
Cape Girardeau police: vehicle hit by gunfire
Bull riding, barrel races and entertainment returns this week in Sikeston.
69th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo underway

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Vaccine
San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who recently announced his resignation over sexual...
Cuomo exit isn’t stopping push for answers on nursing homes
A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking
The news conference will be at 1:30 p.m. (Source: KFVS)
Saint Francis Healthcare System to hold news conference