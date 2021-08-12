Mayfield man wanted on charges including strangulation
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is looking for a Mayfield man.
They say 33-year-old Turhan Sims is wanted on charges including first-degree strangulation, abandonment of a minor and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).
Sims is believed to be in the Mayfield area, and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office immediately at 270-247-4501.
