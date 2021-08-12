Heartland Votes
Mayfield man wanted on charges including strangulation

The suspect is 33-year-old Turhan Sims.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is looking for a Mayfield man.

They say 33-year-old Turhan Sims is wanted on charges including first-degree strangulation, abandonment of a minor and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).

Sims is believed to be in the Mayfield area, and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office immediately at 270-247-4501.

