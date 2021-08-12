Heartland Votes
First Alert Thursday Outlook

One last steamy day?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
One more very hot and humid day is in store before changes develop tomorrow and into the weekend. Today will likely be the hottest day of the week, with actual highs in the mid 90s, but dew points in the mid 70s pushing H.I. numbers back into the 105 to 110+ range by afternoon. Heat Advisories remain in effect. Tonight will be muggy again, but by late tonight a slight chance of thunderstorms begins to develop from north to south....and on Friday storm chances get even higher as a weak cold front approaches slowly from the northwest. Friday will still be hot and humid, but just not as bad.

As we get into the weekend and early next week the upper pattern will shift a bit, with a weak upper trough combining with northeast surface winds to keep things a bit less steamy. Highs look to be about 85 to 90, with dew points in the 60s. Not exactly cool, but noticeably less oppressive. Rain chances look to stay fairly low (but not zero) for most of next week with no major systems headed our way.

