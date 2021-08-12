First Alert: Heat advisory today

(KFVS) - Muggy conditions continue this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid 90s, but it will feel more like 100-110 degrees.

Due to the high heat and humidity, a heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.

A few showers and storms could push into the northern parts of the Heartland Friday morning ahead of a cold front.

This slow moving front will continue to move south through out the day Friday with additional rain and storms by the afternoon.

Storms could produce heavy rain and damaging winds.

A few isolated showers could linger in our southern counties this weekend. The rest of the Heartland should remain dry and partly cloudy.

For the most part, we will see more pleasant weather for the weekend.

Temperatures will be cooler in the mid to upper 80s.

